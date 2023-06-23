Drive Shack (LON:DS) PT Lowered to GBX 372

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.26) to GBX 372 ($4.76) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.38).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

