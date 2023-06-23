Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,488 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

