Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

CRM stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,009 shares of company stock valued at $161,144,834. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

