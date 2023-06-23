Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

