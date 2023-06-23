Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 960,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after buying an additional 180,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

