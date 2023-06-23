Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

