Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

