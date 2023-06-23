Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $32.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Argus dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

