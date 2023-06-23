Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,962,544 shares of company stock valued at $676,031,097 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $120.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

