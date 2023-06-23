Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

