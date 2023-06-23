Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,136,000 after buying an additional 4,300,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,865 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 860,803 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 495,942 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.