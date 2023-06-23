Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.