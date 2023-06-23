Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.74 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

WFC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

