Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Black Hills worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $61.08 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

