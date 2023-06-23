Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 231 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,009 shares of company stock worth $161,144,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

