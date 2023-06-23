Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

