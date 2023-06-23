Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.