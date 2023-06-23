Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 135 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.