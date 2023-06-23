Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,209 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.