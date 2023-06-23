Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. 334,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,140. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

