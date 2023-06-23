Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 7.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 289,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 407,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $633.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605 over the last 90 days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,569 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.