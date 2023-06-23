E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 12,386 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. JOYY comprises 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of JOYY worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in JOYY by 2,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 170,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.76 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

