E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up approximately 4.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of H World Group worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 317,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,490. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

