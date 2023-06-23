E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,014 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 116,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

