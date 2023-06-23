EAC (EAC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.12

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. EAC has a market cap of $321,086.37 and $13.12 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00288399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107026 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.