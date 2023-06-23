Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.5% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 106,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,608. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

