Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. 1,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

