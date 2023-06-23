Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.99

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $17.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 26,514 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
