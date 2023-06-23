Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.99

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $17.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 26,514 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

