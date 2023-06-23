Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.30

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.98 ($0.11), with a volume of 2643106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £34.22 million, a PE ratio of -840.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.72.

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

