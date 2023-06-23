EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

