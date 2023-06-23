EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,986 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Shift4 Payments makes up 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

