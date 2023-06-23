EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys 4,868 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 190,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.66 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.