EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,110 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $284.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

