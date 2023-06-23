EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $25.58 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 13.1% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

