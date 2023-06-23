EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 148,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 221,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 139,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

