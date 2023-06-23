EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

