EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

