EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.31

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.31 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.44). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.44), with a volume of 177,841 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.32. The firm has a market cap of £160.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,789.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

EKF Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

