Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.30. 950,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,617. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.62. The company has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,372,761 shares of company stock valued at $528,560,900. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

