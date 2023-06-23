ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.84 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $1,817.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,601.48 or 1.00014331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06408817 USD and is up 59.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,353.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

