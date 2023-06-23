eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $2.00. eMagin shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1,073,510 shares changing hands.
EMAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.
