eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $2.00. eMagin shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1,073,510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.