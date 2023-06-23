Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.74

Shares of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as low as $14.15. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1,524 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of independent community financial services and traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services.

