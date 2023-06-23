Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

