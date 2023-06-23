Empire (TSE:EMP) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Profile
