Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of EPAC opened at $27.98 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
