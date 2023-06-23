Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EPAC opened at $27.98 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Featured Articles

