Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.8 %

EPAC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enerpac Tool Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.