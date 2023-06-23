Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 5.9%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 131,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 295,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

