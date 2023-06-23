Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 7,097 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $113,693.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $680,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of TRDA stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
