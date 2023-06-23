Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 7,097 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $113,693.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $680,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

