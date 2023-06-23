EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

