Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.20.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

EFX stock opened at $226.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

